Tony Watlington named next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia

Dr. Watlington says he gains inspiration from the Maasai Tribe in Africa which greets each other each morning asking, "How are the children? How are ALL the children?"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Board of Education announced Friday that Dr. Tony Watlington has been named the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia.He is currently Superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina.Watlington will take over from Dr. William Hite on June 16."I just want you to know that I wake up every morning asking myself one question, just like the Masai people in east Africa, who greet each other - even warriors - every morning with this question, and that question is: How are the children?" Watlington said during a news conference Friday morning.The board's search committee provided the following background about Watlington:The Board of Education is set to name the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia on Friday morning.The school board has narrowed their search to three finalists: John Davis Jr., the chief of schools for Baltimore City Public Schools; Krish Mohip, the deputy education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education; and Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury School.In mid-March, all three finalists came to Philadelphia where they met with members of the community including students, parents and district officials.The new choice will replace current superintendent Dr. William Hite after a six-month search.Hite will be joining Cincinnati-based non-profit Knowledgeworks as its president and CEO effective July 1.Hite has served as superintendent in Philadelphia for 10 years."I've had the tremendous honor and privilege to serve as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia - to work alongside you and many of my colleagues, and support our beautiful and talented and young children that we serve. After much reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract," Hite said in a video message in September.The announcement is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m.Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to be in attendance.You can find more information about the finalists on the district's website