Top 6 dining spots in Ambler, Pa. - thanks to your votes!

Ambler, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week in Top 6, Ambler is the star of the show! Here are the top 6 dining spots, thanks to your votes!

You can start out your trip in town at Sweet Briar Cafe. It's breakfast, lunch, and ICE CREAM, all day long.

With the biggest outdoor space on the block, you might be surprised to find out that Gypsy Blue has a secret door to an upstairs bar with a speakeasy vibe, and balcony seating! You can't go wrong with the burrata for an appetizer and the crab cakes for dinner.

Sushi Hatsu is the town's most well-known Japanese spot, and also a BYOB, so make sure you bring your favorite bottle of Saki along for the meal.

Dettera Restaurant and Wine Bar is an upscale but comfortable space. It's serving a new American menu and, of course, wine.

Bridget's Steakhouse is a traditional steak and seafood restaurant. Here, you can sip on a martini and soak up the romantic ambiance.

From the Boot focuses on their love for Italy and wine! They have a wine cellar downstairs with wines by the bottle for sale. They also stick with the classics. My favorite was their spin on Carbonara.
