Top 6: Places to eat in Media, Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- I'm eating my way through Media thanks to your votes!First stop, is Fellini cafe. It's a family run BYOB where the food tastes like it's straight from grandmom's kitchen. I tried the fried polenta and the short rib bolognese!For the best breakfast in town, make sure you check out Bittersweet Kitchen. This quaint and cozy cafe sure knows how to feed the masses...and get this Philly folks, they have a cheesesteak omelet on the menu!It you want Italian fusion with an old school vibe, head to Ariano's. You can sip on one of their specialty cocktails from their second floor dining space, and feel like you're in a real Italian villa.Wood-fired pizza and house microbrews are a staple at the Sterling Pig. The industrial building, casual feel, and delicious menu, easily makes this place a town favorite.Next stop is Brick and Brew. With great bar snacks, burgers, and beer, you'll never want to leave. It's complete with friendly staff and customers alike.For a great ambiance on an outdoor patio, make a trip to Spasso. You can stuff yourself every day of the week with Italian comfort food, but on Mondays and Tuesdays, don't forget that they have 3-course meals for only $35.Enjoy!