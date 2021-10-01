restaurant

Top 6: Best rooftops in Philadelphia Part 2

Looking for a great view? Check out these Philadelphia rooftops.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you want to take your Philadelphia experience to new heights, you have to see it from up high. Here are some of the top rooftops around Philadelphia!

The brand new Center City luxury hotel, W Philadelphia, has what they call the Wet Deck. It's seven floors up and complete with a pool, cabanas, garden area, and views that put me the closest to the City Hall Ben Franklin that I have ever been! There is a bright floral vibe throughout this detailed and modern space, perfect for soaking up some sun on the weekends when they feature a live DJ. I tried some light bites perfect for lounging by the pool - like the Caprese salad and the acai bowl. For a bigger appetite, the spanish burger made with a chorizo and beef patty topped with an egg is the perfect choice...but don't forget their hand crafted cocktails, great for sipping in the sunshine.

On top of the Bok building in South Philly is the Bok Bar. You can seriously see all of Philadelphia from up there! Each week they have a different chef come in to create a brand new menu, and I lucked out with soul food week! I sampled the meatloaf burger, and the sweet and savory chicken and waffles. Another great part about this place, besides the views and the fresh air, is that it's dog friendly too!

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is the Logan Hotel's classy rooftop hangout, overlooking Logan Square. There are fire pits and cozy seating areas meant for munching on small bites and shared plates. The chilled shrimp on top of avocado puree, spicy tuna tartare, and tomato flatbread were full of flavor and satisfying, without the guilt. What they are famous for though, are their cocktails, so do not leave without trying the froze topped with fresh blueberries.

Don't forget to check out Part 1!
