WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer crash has shut down I-95 and impacted Amtrak travel in Delaware on Sunday night.That crash happened near the Delaware Avenue exit in the southbound lanes of the highway in Wilmington.Police say the tractor-trailer slammed into a jersey barrier while trying to avoid a crash.There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.Interstate 95 is closed in both directions due to the crash.As of 11 p.m., Amtrak officials say trains are traveling at reduced speeds.