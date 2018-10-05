TRAFFIC

3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

3 dead, several others injured in crash in Salem County. Sharrie Williams and Brian Taff report during Action News at 10 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Pennsville, Salem County.

It happened before 9 p.m. Friday in the unit block of Hook Road.

Police say three people have died. They were occupants in a 4-sedan vehicle with New Jersey tags.

The 3 victims are a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and another woman in her 30s.

The two injured were in a vehicle with Delaware tags. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there were two children in that car, but they escaped injury.

The crash is under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstraffic fatalitiesSalem County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
School bus, car collide in Wissinoming
Police: Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
2 injured in bus, truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike
Box truck crashes into utility pole on Route 73
More Traffic
Top Stories
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence
Show More
Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography
Student charged with threat against Bucks Co. Community College
NBA legend, Charles Barkley honored at Temple University
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
More News