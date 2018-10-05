3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash

Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Pennsville, Salem County.It happened before 9 p.m. Friday in the unit block of Hook Road.Police say three people have died. They were occupants in a 4-sedan vehicle with New Jersey tags.The 3 victims are a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and another woman in her 30s.The two injured were in a vehicle with Delaware tags. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police say there were two children in that car, but they escaped injury.The crash is under investigation.------