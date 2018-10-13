3 injured after car slams into medic truck in Germantown

Three people were injured after a car slammed into a medic truck in Philadelphia's Germantown section overnight.The Action Cam was on the scene of that accident at Godfrey Avenue and Broad Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.Police say the medic vehicle was stopped at a red light when the car slammed into the driver's door.Two medics and the driver of the vehicle were hurt.There's no word yet on their conditions, or if there will be any charges filed.------