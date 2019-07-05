3 injured in 2 crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are recovering from two separate wrecks on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.The latest happened in the southbound outer lanes near 7th street in North Philadelphia around 4:30 a.m. Friday.The impact of the crash forced one vehicle to roll over.A 56-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in that car are in fair condition.Around 3 a.m. a collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia closed the northbound inner lanes.One person is in the hospital, but there's no word on that victim's condition.That stretch of the Boulevard, from Comley Road to Hornig Road, was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.