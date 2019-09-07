Traffic

4 injured in 7-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least four people have been injured in a 7-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities tell Action News the pileup occurred on I-95 North near the Kerlin Street exit.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

At least one lane is open to traffic. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the area.
