Accordion-style SEPTA bus crashes into North Philadelphia home

SEPTA bus crashes into North Philadelphia home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An accordion-style SEPTA jackknifed and crashed into a home in North Philadelphia in one of a number of accidents that occurred during Monday morning's snowfall.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday at 21st and Diamond street.

There is no official on word that the morning's slippery conditions caused the accident, but they certainly didn't help.

Two passengers were on the bus at the time when the driver lost control and crashed into the home.

SEPTA bus crashes into home in N. Philadelphia.



A female passenger suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital. She is in stable condition.
A family of five, two adults and three children, was inside the home at the time. They were not injured.

Licenses and Inspections has determined the building is not safe. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Throughout the region, the wintry weather created slick spots which resulted in many accidents.

A tractor-trailer went down an embankment and crashed into a guardrail on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound near Route 42 near Runnemede. The driver was briefly trapped inside the truck, but was rescued by crews.

A state over, an accident involving a double tractor-trailer shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound between Reading and Morgantown. The tractor-trailer was carrying cleaning material.
Another crash occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound approaching Reading.
Snowy weather causes crashes on Pa. N.J. turnpikes.



The snow began moving out of the area prior to the morning rush. The Action Cam was in Sicklerville, New Jersey as the precipitation lingered before sunrise.

Snowy morning in Sicklerville, N.J.



