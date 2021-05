WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash in West Deptford Township that may involve a pedestrian.It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on northbound I-295 approaching Exit 22 which is Route 644/ Red Bank Avenue.Police have not released any additional details at this time as the investigation is underway.Delays are expected along I-295 near the crash site.