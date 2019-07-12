Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5390617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tractor trailer dangles from Route 295 overpass. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on July 12, 2019.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A tractor trailer overturned and hung over the edge of the I-295 overpass onto the roadway below in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of 295 near Route 73.Officials said the driver was heading northbound when he lost control and rolled over.The front of the tractor trailer fell 20 feet down onto South Church Street below as the rest hung over the overpass.Mount Laurel police said the crash also involved two other vehicles.The Action Cam showed pieces of the truck's cab scattered along the road.The truck was said to be carrying mail.The driver was taken to an area hospital for an arm injury. He is listed in stable condition.Officials said the tractor trailer's fuel tanks leak causing hazmat crews to be called to the scene.The tractor trailer was removed from the I-295 overpass just before 8 a.m.Police said South Church Street will be closed for a prolonged period of time between Gaither Drive and Pleasant Valley.