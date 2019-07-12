Traffic

Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A tractor trailer overturned and hung over the edge of the I-295 overpass onto the roadway below in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of 295 near Route 73.

Officials said the driver was heading northbound when he lost control and rolled over.

The front of the tractor trailer fell 20 feet down onto South Church Street below as the rest hung over the overpass.



Mount Laurel police said the crash also involved two other vehicles.

The Action Cam showed pieces of the truck's cab scattered along the road.

The truck was said to be carrying mail.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for an arm injury. He is listed in stable condition.

Officials said the tractor trailer's fuel tanks leak causing hazmat crews to be called to the scene.

The tractor trailer was removed from the I-295 overpass just before 8 a.m.

Police said South Church Street will be closed for a prolonged period of time between Gaither Drive and Pleasant Valley.

EMBED More News Videos

Tractor trailer dangles from Route 295 overpass. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on July 12, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son killed in flash flood
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
Police: Carjacker dies after being chased down by parents
Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Pa. Turnpike
Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester County
Man shot to death returning home from work in Holmesburg
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
Show More
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, wife welcome 2nd baby
U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
2 dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County
More TOP STORIES News