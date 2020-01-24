Traffic

Crash leaves gaping hole in Collingdale building, 2 families displaced

By Corey Davis
COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver of an SUV attempting a U-turn at a Delaware County intersection ended up inside a building.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Clifton Avenue near Broad Street in Collingdale.

Police said the driver went into a church lawn and then crashed into a utility pole.

The driver then hit a metal post, blocking the SUV from ramming into a nearby pizza shop.

The driver then careened into into a brick building, leaving a gaping hole on the side.

Police and firefighters helped pull the driver of from an SUV after she crashed into a building in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.



Police and firefighters helped pull the woman from the SUV and rushed her to the hospital.

Officials said a wooden support beam had smashed into the passenger side of the SUV's windshield and barely missed the woman.



The Red Cross is assisting two families that are now displaced.

Along with emergency officials, Verizon and PECO were also called to the scene due to the damaged utility line.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcollingdale boroughcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan saves mom, kids stranded on Platt Bridge
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
New study finds chemicals in Philly's drinking water
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to NJ
Massive explosion rocks NW Houston
AccuWeather: Mild Today, Soaking Rain Saturday
Pa. State Police investigating attempted luring in Concord Twp.
Show More
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Suspect wanted in violent Chester Co. sexual assault
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Joe Girardi goes 1-on-1 with Ducis Rodgers
Weekend Happenings - January 24, 2020
More TOP STORIES News