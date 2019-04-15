Driver crashes into house in Willingboro, N.J.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5250836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 Video: Driver crashes into house in Willingboro, New Jersey on April 15, 2019.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into a house in Willingboro, Burlington County.It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on the unit block of Buckingham Drive.Kadine Vassell said she was getting her children ready for school when the unimaginable occurred."I just saw it hit the wall. The fish tank exploded and from there it was just chaos," Vassell said.One of her children was sitting on the couch in the living room.Vassell said ordinarily her other daughter would have been downstairs feeding the family pet turtle, Fliberty, but not this morning."It is a blessing we're all OK. Everything is fine," Vassell said.In the dreary weather, crews have been at work patching up the home.Vassell said there was a language barrier between her and driver of the van.We're told female driver had children with her; they too were unharmed.The home has been condemned. The family is staying with neighbors.There is no word yet from authorities if the driver will face any charges.