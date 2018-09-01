NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the Roosevelt Boulevard early Saturday morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say the vehicle was driving in the inner lanes of the boulevard when it drifted and struck a tree before catching on fire.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
