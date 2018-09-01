TRAFFIC

Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Blvd.. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on September 1, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the Roosevelt Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the vehicle was driving in the inner lanes of the boulevard when it drifted and struck a tree before catching on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 person dead in vehicle crash in Tinicum Township
Tractor-trailers collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
Man critical after serious crash in Bucks County
Driver crashes vehicle into home in Claymont
More Traffic
Top Stories
Eagles expected to start Nick Foles in opener, sources say
Meek Mill, Post Malone headline Made in America Saturday
1 person dead in vehicle crash in Tinicum Township
Man shot and killed in Kensington
Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs in Pa.
Suspect sought for Citizens Bank robbery in North Philadelphia
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Show More
Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County
Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook Park
Man hospitalized after being shot in South Philadelphia
Man critical after serious crash in Bucks County
Tractor-trailers collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
More News