Traffic

Fatal one-car crash on Northeast Extension of Pennsylvania Turnpike in West Rockhill Township

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Northeast extension between the Quakertown and Lansdale exits, near milepost 39.7.

Investigators said the driver lost control and went up an embankment and rolled the vehicle.

Police have not identified the deceased.
