Traffic

Man dies after being dragged down street while trying to stop carjacker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 29-year-old man died from his injuries after being dragged down the street while attempting to stop a carjacker in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Girard Avenue near Broad Street.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the carjacking suspect took off in the 2006 black Acura but soon lost control and crashed into the Cricket store on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5'7" tall. He was wearing a black shirt and blue Dickie pants.

The Cricket store sustained structural damage.

So far, no word on the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphilly newscrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS: 2 tornadoes hit several New Jersey communities
Argument between father, step-father ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Student battling leukemia beats the odds and graduates with class
New Castle Co. Police warn public about scam targeting Medicare recipients
Police: Woman arrested for jewelry theft at Main Line store
Woman facing charges in deadly hit-and-run in Burlington Co.
Woman bitten by rabid raccoon in Swarthmore
Show More
Camden County police chief retiring in August
Toads cross a Philadelphia road safely thanks to volunteers
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Neshaminy teacher arrested for making terroristic threats, police say
South Jersey detective arrested for stealing evidence
More TOP STORIES News