Man dies after being dragged down street while trying to stop carjacker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 29-year-old man died from his injuries after being dragged down the street while attempting to stop a carjacker in North Philadelphia.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Girard Avenue near Broad Street.The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital and pronounced dead.Police say the carjacking suspect took off in the 2006 black Acura but soon lost control and crashed into the Cricket store on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5'7" tall. He was wearing a black shirt and blue Dickie pants.The Cricket store sustained structural damage.So far, no word on the victim's identity.Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.