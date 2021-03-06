Man struck and killed while walking along Atlantic City Expressway after crash

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in Winslow Township, New Jersey.Officers say the 40-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and struck some trees along the Atlantic City Expressway just after 2 a.m. Saturday.Police say he then got out of his car and began walking on the expressway.At that time, police say another driver was travelling eastbound on the expressway and struck the 40-year-old victim.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Authorities say the driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.