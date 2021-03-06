Atlantic City Expressway

Man struck and killed while walking along Atlantic City Expressway after crash

By
WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

Officers say the 40-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and struck some trees along the Atlantic City Expressway just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he then got out of his car and began walking on the expressway.

At that time, police say another driver was travelling eastbound on the expressway and struck the 40-year-old victim.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwinslowpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashatlantic city expressway
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATLANTIC CITY EXPRESSWAY
South Jersey drivers say E-ZPass defect resulted in big fines
Car lands in woods near Atlantic City Expressway
Man found shot in car on Atlantic City Expressway
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children in critical condition after Paulsboro fire
Woman arrested for stealing car with 1-year-old inside
Man shot 10 times outside home in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Delco man leads police on multi-state chase
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Motivation High School staff remember star student
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter chill this weekend
NFL hires 1st Black female game official
4 injured in Frankford collision
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
First look: Wells Fargo Center ready to welcome fans back
More TOP STORIES News