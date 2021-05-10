Traffic

Martin Luther King Drive will be reopening to cars this summer, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Martin Luther King Drive will be reopening to cars this summer, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Martin Luther King Drive will reopen to cars beginning in August, according to Philadelphia officials.

The city closed a four-mile stretch of the road last March so people could get outside during the pandemic.

"Martin Luther King Drive will be opened to vehicular traffic beginning in August, based on consultation with City Council and the progress of our infrastructure projects including improvements to the recreational trail, and upgrades to lighting and upcoming paving," said a city spokesperson in a statement.

MLK Drive will still be closed on weekends through the end of October. Officials tell Action News that opportunities to extend these closures are being explored.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiamlk driveroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews forced to knock down historic Tacony church after fire
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
25 people shot in deadly weekend in Philadelphia
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
Drivers on Walt Whitman Bridge, I-76 face monthslong construction
AccuWeather: Gradual Warming, Mainly Dry Week
Show More
Parents speak out after son sentenced to life for killing Italian officer
NBC won't air Golden Globes next year over diversity concerns
Hamas targets Jerusalem after clashes at revered mosque
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
More TOP STORIES News