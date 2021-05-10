Martin Luther King Drive will be reopening to cars this summer, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Martin Luther King Drive will reopen to cars beginning in August, according to Philadelphia officials.The city closed a four-mile stretch of the road last March so people could get outside during the pandemic."Martin Luther King Drive will be opened to vehicular traffic beginning in August, based on consultation with City Council and the progress of our infrastructure projects including improvements to the recreational trail, and upgrades to lighting and upcoming paving," said a city spokesperson in a statement.MLK Drive will still be closed on weekends through the end of October. Officials tell Action News that opportunities to extend these closures are being explored.