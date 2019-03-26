Traffic

New Jersey Turnpike NB reopens after fatal accident

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Turnpike northbound in Burlington County has reopened following a fatal accident.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning past the Bordertown exit (Exit 6) in the outer drive.

The outer lanes were blocked as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The Turnpike was reopened around 5:45 a.m.

Officials said this was a fatal accident investigation, but have not released any further details at this time.
