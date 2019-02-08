A new construction project is about to slow down traffic in Middletown Township, Delaware County.Part of Route 1 will be closed all weekend so SEPTA can demolish an old railroad bridge.And then, they'll start building a new one.It will be happening from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday in the community of Wawa, Pa.There is an official posted detour and less formal shortcuts.Jill Adcock who is scheduled to work at the nearby Great Cuts on Saturday is considering her options."I thought it was only overnight. I didn't realize it's the whole weekend," she said.The shutdown is part of a major SEPTA rebuild.A huge crane will be used this weekend to lift an obsolete rail bridge that spans the road."We will be cutting off the deck and then lifting - there are three girders - we'll be lifting a girder at a time," said Robert Lund of SEPTA.What is now a muddy construction site will get a new bridge.It'll be part of a new Wawa station complex that will be the new western terminus of the Media- Elwyn train line.SEPTA's GM Jeff Knueppel says it will cater to those who want to get out of their cars and take a train to Philadelphia.The town of Wawa had a station years ago, but the line shut down in the 1980s. The thinking now is the fast-growing area will embrace mass transit."I would guess eventually, once we get this all up and running - between having the bus access and all - we'll get at least 1,500 riders a day," said Knueppel.-----