Pedestrian struck, killed on Roosevelt Boulevard

Pedestrian struck, killed on Roosevelt Boulevard. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on July 3, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

A driver reportedly struck a 44-year-old man on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Bustleton Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The victim died at the hospital a short time later.

According to police, the driver said he had a solid green light when he hit the pedestrian, who was crossing against the red light.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the crash continues.

