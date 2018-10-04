TRAFFIC FATALITIES

Police: Wilmington woman killed in Delaware County hit-and-run

Deadly hit-and-run in Concord Township, Pa. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018.

By
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed in a hit-and-rush crash late Wednesday night in Delaware County.

28-year-old Jannie Lee Smallwood of Wilmington died after being hit as she walked in the shoulder of Route 202 Northbound.

Debris from the vehicle could be seen strewn across the road from the impact of the crash.

The striking vehicle is described as a 2007 to 2011 white Ford Edge.

It may be missing a passenger side mirror and may have damage to the passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
Driver strikes, kills woman in Concord Township, as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., October 3, 2018


