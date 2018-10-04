EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4406198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver strikes, kills woman in Concord Township, as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., October 3, 2018

Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed in a hit-and-rush crash late Wednesday night in Delaware County.28-year-old Jannie Lee Smallwood of Wilmington died after being hit as she walked in the shoulder of Route 202 Northbound.Debris from the vehicle could be seen strewn across the road from the impact of the crash.The striking vehicle is described as a 2007 to 2011 white Ford Edge.It may be missing a passenger side mirror and may have damage to the passenger side headlight.Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.------