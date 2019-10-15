Traffic

Philadelphia Parking Authority installing solar-powered 'Pay-By-Plate' parking kiosks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paying for parking in Center City is getting a little easier.

Crews began to install brand new solar-powered "Pay-By-Plate" parking kiosks on Arch Street between 4th and 12th Streets Tuesday morning.

When you pay with either coins or a credit card, you will be required to enter your vehicle's license plate number.



And you'll no longer need that receipt on the dashboard.

Once the new kiosks are in place across the city, the old coined meters will be a thing of the past.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiapennsylvaniacenter city philadelphiaphilly newsparkingdriving
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children in Tacony
Man struck and killed on North Broad Street
4 arrested after large crowd of teens descend upon Mayfair
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler today, soaking rain on Wednesday
Show More
Atlantic City to transfer power amid corruption
Tractor trailer strikes bridge, portion of Route 420 closed
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
Connor Barwin, former Pro Bowl defensive end, retiring: 'It was an honor'
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
More TOP STORIES News