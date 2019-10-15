PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paying for parking in Center City is getting a little easier.
Crews began to install brand new solar-powered "Pay-By-Plate" parking kiosks on Arch Street between 4th and 12th Streets Tuesday morning.
When you pay with either coins or a credit card, you will be required to enter your vehicle's license plate number.
And you'll no longer need that receipt on the dashboard.
Once the new kiosks are in place across the city, the old coined meters will be a thing of the past.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Philadelphia Parking Authority installing solar-powered 'Pay-By-Plate' parking kiosks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News