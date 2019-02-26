TRAFFIC

School bus accident blocks SEPTA trolley service in West Philadelphia

Car collides with school bus, blocks SEPTA trolley service: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., February 26, 2019

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating an accident involving a school bus in the Mantua section of the city Tuesday afternoon.

The accident at 40th Street and Girard Avenue was reported just before 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said a car and a school bus collided and the westbound Route 15 trolley service is blocked at the accident scene.

It is not known if there were any passengers on the school bus at the time of the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

