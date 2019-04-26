Traffic

Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Route 42 in Bellmawr causing traffic mess

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 HD is over the scene of where a tractor-trailer has jackknifed on Route 42 in Bellmawr, Camden County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday from the ramp of Route 42 to I-295 northbound. The ramp is now shut down.

The back of the truck and the contents are torn apart.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
