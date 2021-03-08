Tractor-trailer overturns, spills load at base of Ben Franklin Bridge in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First responders are on the scene of a mess on the westbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge after a tractor-trailer flipped over on Monday morning.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the Old City side of the bridge.The trapped driver was pulled out of the truck around 11:30 a.m. We are still waiting for word on injuries.Right now, one of the westbound lanes is closed. The two others are open.It appears the truck was carrying some type of produce.Officials are warning drivers to expect delays heading into the city.It's not clear what caused the accident.