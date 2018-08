EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6: Truck carrying paper products overturns on Route 42 on August 3, 2018.

A tractor trailer carrying paper products overturned on the Route 42 southbound ramps in Camden County, New Jersey.The truck went on its side around 3 a.m. Friday closing the ramp to Creek Road in Bellmawr.Chopper 6 showed crews working to remove the rolls of paper from the overturned truck.While Route 42 itself is not affected, but drivers should use ramps to I-295 instead.------