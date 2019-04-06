Viaduct repairs to cause lane closures on I-76 eastbound

Driving on the Schuylkill Expressway can be rough, and it's about to become a bit more difficult on the weekends.Crews have already started making repairs to a viaduct that runs along the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia.That means I-76 eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges starting tonight and again Sunday night starting at 9 p.m.The entire project is expected to take two years.