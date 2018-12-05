TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Trash can flies into car on Texas highway

Trash can flies into car.

A trash can went airborne and flew down a Texas interstate right into a driver's windshield.

And - it was all caught on camera.

The videos how the can catapult into the air, almost like a missile, flying over lanes of traffic before it smashes into Kathy Lanham's windshield

The Dallas woman says she saw it coming, but was praying it would miss her vehicle.

The can was unsecured on the back of a landscaping truck.

Lanham says the driver misjudged, apparently thinking the mulch inside would have weighed it down.

Surprisingly, no damage was done to her vehicle.

But Lanham considers herself lucky.

Last year, over 1,200 crashes were caused by unsecured cargo across Texas; 103 involved injuries and five were fatal.


-----
