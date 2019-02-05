Woman delivers baby after crash, newborn critical

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5121330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: Pregnant woman delivers baby after Overbrook crash on February 5, 2019.

A woman went into labor following a crash in the Overbroook section of Philadelphia. The woman is stable, but her newborn is in very critical condition.The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Haverford and Overbook avenues.Police say a man and a pregnant woman in a pickup truck were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.Following the impact of the crash, officials say the woman went into premature labor.When medics arrived on the scene, they helped deliver the baby inside the cab of the truck.Both the mother and the baby were taken to the hospital.The striking vehicle overturned onto its roof at the scene.The driver was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license. A female passenger was also in the vehicle. There is no word if she suffered injuries.The investigation lead to the closure of Haverford Avenue.-----