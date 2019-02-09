Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning

After more than 70 years in business, the Bieber Transportation Group in Kutztown, Pennsylvania has shut down without warning.The shut down has left some passengers stranded away from home.The Bieber Bus Company announced in a letter due to mounting expenses, and dropping ridership, the company was shutting down immediately.Bieber customer Adam Lapham said, "I walked into the lodge because usually the Bieber buses are out front and all of our bags were just sitting on three benches and I was like what's going on."Lapham and his brother Ethan arrived at Blue Mountain, Friday afternoon, along with the Easton Rovers Ski Club via Bieber bus. When it was time to return home, there was no ride in sight."They were leaving us, 100 students, stranded at Blue Mountain," said Jeanine Stanilious, the ski club advisor.The team had to be bussed back by school district busses after the Bieber Transportation Company abruptly closed.In this letter, the company, based in Kutztown, explained a financial strain left no other option, ridership was dwindling."I've been going to New York Recently and there's been no one on the bus," said an unidentified customer.But the sudden shut down left faithful customers, traveling to Philadelphia and New York, out too."Being I bought a ticket on Tuesday or Thursday and now what happens with my 56 bucks? Does one get that back? Does one not get that back?" said Meredith Hardee, a Bieber customer.Bieber bus company employees are also trying to track down their money. A sign at headquarters informed employees that paychecks wouldn't be handed out, instructing them to go to the office on Monday.------