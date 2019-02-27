Anthony and Cynthia Fratto paid $8,700 for a cruise package. Then, due to a misunderstanding, they almost lost every penny.The Frattos paid for the trip in full in advance.A week before the cruise was to set sail, Anthony says he contacted Viking Cruises to inquire about rescheduling because of a medical issue."Basically we called and asked them what our options were, could we reschedule, could we do something so we wouldn't lose our money and they canceled it," Anthony recalled.He says when he learned of the cancelation, he was dismayed and surprised."According to their policies, there is no refund. I lost everything. I called them back and said, 'I want to go.' They said, 'You can't. We've canceled this," Anthony saysThe Frattos tell the Troubleshooters when they tried to rebook, they were told the cruise was full.Anythony says, "One credit card company within a week refunded our money. The other one said, 'No you're wrong, Viking is right. I'm sorry.'"Frustrated and upset, the Frattos contacted the Action News Troubleshooters and talked to a volunteer named Raymond."He was very patient, very professional, very kind," said Anthony.A couple weeks later, our Action News Troubleshooter called the Frattos with good news."He said you'll be getting a call from Viking in the next day or two. And there it was, and my money came back to me," Anthony said.The Frattos got the second half of their refund: $4,386.Here are your Troubleshooter Tips:If you're spending thousands of dollars on a travel package, get insurance but read your policy options carefully. The Frattos say they will insure their trips in the future.And if you think you might have to cancel or reschedule your trip, make sure to make that change within the window your insurance policy provides.Also, try to use email when dealing with a company so you have documentation and a better chance at avoiding misunderstandings.We did reach out to Viking Cruises for comment but did not get a response.-----