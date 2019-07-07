Travel

American Airlines passengers stuck in plane for 5 hours at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 200 passengers on an American Airlines flight to London sat on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport for five hours before their flight was canceled because of weather Saturday.

The passengers on Flight 736 finally were allowed to deplane, only to then to spend the night at Philadelphia International Airport.

They are being booked on other flights to London departing Sunday.

Another American Airlines plane at PHL, flight 754 to Paris, was also canceled Saturday due to a mechanical issue.

The 133 passengers on that plane are also being books on other flights Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphia newsphilly newsamerican airlinesphiladelphia international airport
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Active shooter' alert to students of Jefferson University caused by glitch, officials say
AccuWeather: Not As Hot, Still Humid
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Mt. Laurel
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Car, building damaged after tornado touches down in Mt. Laurel
Bucks and Delaware Counties hit with heavy rains and flooding
Storms disrupted beach-goers in Ocean City
Show More
The Cove beach in Brigantine reopens after bomb threat
23 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
Crime Fighters: Who Killed Niam Johnson-Tate?
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More TOP STORIES News