American Airlines passengers stuck in plane for 5 hours at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 200 passengers on an American Airlines flight to London sat on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport for five hours before their flight was canceled because of weather Saturday.The passengers on Flight 736 finally were allowed to deplane, only to then to spend the night at Philadelphia International Airport.They are being booked on other flights to London departing Sunday.Another American Airlines plane at PHL, flight 754 to Paris, was also canceled Saturday due to a mechanical issue.The 133 passengers on that plane are also being books on other flights Sunday.