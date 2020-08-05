Travel

Run-away barge causes shut down of Vine St. Expressway, SEPTA's Regional Rail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unsecured barge on the Schuylkill River is causing some travel delays in and around Philadelphia.

Officials closed I-676 from the Vine Street Expressway to 22nd Street Tuesday night due to the barge, which is currently located near the Vine Street Expressway Bridge.

Westbound traffic on the Vine Street Expressway will be exited off the highway at Broad Street until further notice.

The Vine Street Expressway Bridge, where the barge is resting, is just upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street.

SEPTA says out of an abundance of caution all Regional Rail service is suspended.

SEPTA issued the following alerts Wednesday morning:

REGIONAL RAIL:
Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Elwyn, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Wilmington/Newark, West Trenton: All service is suspended until further notice due to the barge stuck under the bridge at 20th Street.



SEPTA says they will provide updates when they are available.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
