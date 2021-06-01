SEPTA returns to 100% capacity, marks renovation to 5th Street Station

SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for one of its renovated stations as it returns to 100% capacity on its vehicles.

The 5th Street Independence Hall Station features $20 million worth of upgrades and several murals.

SEPTA officials anticipated tourists using this station and want it to be as welcoming as possible.

Passengers have already been using the redesigned station for months, but construction was ongoing, with many delays during the pandemic.

SEPTA is also lifting all passenger capacity limits that were put into place at the start of the pandemic.



This decision to increase the number of riders is based on COVID-19 cases falling and vaccination rates rising.

SEPTA officials say they have closely examined ventilation systems on vehicles and have upgraded some air filters.

They also say air fully changes on all vehicles every 2 to 3 minutes due to HVAC systems and the doors opening and closing at stops.

SEPTA customers and employees must still wear a mask until further notice.

