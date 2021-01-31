travel

Winter storm forces service changes, suspensions on NJ Transit, Amtrak, SEPTA

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The winter storm is prompting some travel disruptions in the Philadelphia region on Monday.

NJ TRANSIT



All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday, February 1st due to the significant expected impacts of the snow storm. Service is suspended out of an abundance of caution for the safety of NJ TRANSIT customers and employees.
Regular weekday service will operate on the Atlantic City Rail Line on Monday, as long as weather conditions safely allow. Customers are encouraged to only use the ACRL for essential travel only. Customers should closely monitor social media, MyTransit alerts or njtransit.com for the latest service information.

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.



Customers may see trains and light rail vehicles operating during the service day tomorrow, those cars are operating without passengers to keep catenary wires and rail lines free of snow and ice.

For further details and updated travel information, CLICK HERE.

AMTRAK



Amtrak will operate a modified service in the Northeast on Monday, Feb. 1 due to inclement weather to include:

Northeast Regional (Boston - New York - Washington, DC - Virginia) will operate on a limited schedule
Keystone Service (Harrisburg - Philadelphia - New York) will operate on a limited schedule

Empire Service (New York - Albany) will operate on a modified schedule
All Acela (Boston - Washington, DC) service is cancelled
The Pennsylvanian (Pittsburgh - New York) is cancelled

Call 1-800-USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted and change or cancelation fees will be waived.

SEPTA



SEPTA is making the following changes due to the winter storm.

The Market-Frankford (MFL) and Broad Street (BSL) Lines will continue to operate Owl buses overnight Sunday into Monday. If customers must travel during the inclement weather, their best bet is to take the MFL and BSL. These lines are SEPTA's workhorses, and the Authority will do everything possible to keep this service available for riders.

The City Trolley Tunnel will remain open overnight Sunday into Monday. SEPTA has been closing the tunnel during overnight hours since December to allow time for crews to perform maintenance work and deep cleanings at stations. This will provide an option for service that is out of the elements.

At this time, there will be no changes to Norristown High Speed Line or Regional Rail schedules. However, delays and trip cancellations are possible. Regional Rail continues to operate on a limited schedule due to COVID-19, with hourly service on most lines.

Bus detours and cancellations are expected as road conditions deteriorate. SEPTA will focus on keeping priority routes open to preserve access to essential jobs and services.

PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT



Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status and road conditions before leaving for the airport on Monday and Tuesday. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE (745-4283), or check the PHL International Airport website-phl.org. The airport has brined onsite roadways, with snow removal and deicing operations planned for the duration of the event.

CAPE MAY FERRY



Due to anticipated high winds and rough seas, the following departures will not sail tomorrow, 2/1/21: Cape May - 7 a.m., 10:30 a.m.; Lewes - 8:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m.
