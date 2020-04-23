Triple shooting leaves 19-year-old in critical condition in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured on Wednesday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue.Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.Two additional 19-year-olds are in stable condition after being shot, said police.Two weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.