crime

Triple shooting leaves 19-year-old in critical condition in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Two additional 19-year-olds are in stable condition after being shot, said police.

Two weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
Suspect wanted for jewerly store burglary in North Philadelphia: Police
Burglars target Center City businesses during COVID-19 shutdown
13-year-old, man injured in Edgemoor double shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
SEPTA: No job action expected Thursday
Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway
Pennsylvania boosting efforts to promote voting by mail
Asymptomatic testing not yet under way in NJ; cases near 96,000
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Show More
Quarantine art features Jim Gardner as an Oreo cookie
Deadly crash involving bicyclist near Deptford Mall
Philadelphia delays plastic bag ban amid COVID-19
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Task force hopes to boost jobs and safety across Pa.
More TOP STORIES News