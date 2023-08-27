Triple shooting leaves 1 man, 2 women injured in Philadelphia

All three victims were transported by private vehicle to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- One man and two women were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata neighborhood on Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Pike Street.

Officials say a 27-year-old woman was shot one time, a 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times, and a 32-year-old man was shot once.

All three victims were transported by private vehicle to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say.