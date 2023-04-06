Police investigate triple shooting in Passyunk section of South Philadelphia

Police are on the scene of a triple shooting in the Passyunk section of South Philadelphia Thursday evening.

Two men were shot in the leg and another victim was shot in the back.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a triple shooting in the Passyunk section of South Philadelphia Thursday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on South 22nd Street near Passyunk Avenue.

Officers say there are at least three victims.

One man, 28, was shot once in the left leg. A second man, 31, was shot once in the right leg. They were both transported to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot once in the lower back. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition as well.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered on the scene.