Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes on Texas highway

A section of a highway in Texas was reduced to gravel after a truck explosion on Friday morning.Police say the semi-trailer truck carrying Axe body spray caught on fire and blew up in Belton.Viewer video showed spray cans being set off like fireworks and catapulting across the area.Maintenance workers who were nearby say they saw the fire and helped unhitch the truck from the trailer.Both the driver and rider who was with him made it out of the vehicle safely.There were no injuries reported.The northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 were covered in the body spray cans creating a traffic jam. Hazmat crews were delayed by that the same backup.After approximately eight hours, both lanes were reopened.------