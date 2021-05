WHITEMARSH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.State police say a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles were involved in a crash on the eastbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 336 in Whitemarsh Township between the Blue Route and the Fort Washington Interchange.Chopper 6 was over the wreck where all lanes are shut down at this hour.Injuries have been reported, but police could not provide any further information at this time.