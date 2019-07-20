Uber passenger injured when caught in South Philly crossfire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber passenger was injured when he was caught in the crossfire early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Broad and Webster streets.Police tell Action News the Uber driver was headed south on Broad when gunfire erupted on the street.A bullet shattered a back window of the Uber and the 28-year-old passenger suffered a graze wound to the head.The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.Police said they found numerous spent shell casings on the scene.No arrests have been made.