Uber passenger injured when caught in South Philly crossfire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber passenger was injured when he was caught in the crossfire early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Broad and Webster streets.

Police tell Action News the Uber driver was headed south on Broad when gunfire erupted on the street.

A bullet shattered a back window of the Uber and the 28-year-old passenger suffered a graze wound to the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they found numerous spent shell casings on the scene.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphilly newsshootinguber
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
A piece of NASA history is preserved in Bucks County
Police: Street racer crashes into parked car, robs driver in South Philadelphia
Tense standoff after shooting in Pemberton
SEPTA begins major construction project affecting rail lines
Domestic incident turns violent, ending in shooting in Gladwyne
Show More
Police locate victim in video showing alleged elder abuse
High technology used to make $1.3 billion cocaine bust
2 cats are fighting for their lives after they may have been poisoned
Eagles agree to terms to re-sign RB Sproles
Video shows moments before a Boeing 737 crashes near Guam
More TOP STORIES News