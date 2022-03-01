community

Philadelphia organization aiding Ukraine: Here's how you can help

Below is a list of nonprofits responding to the crisis in Ukraine.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia organization aiding Ukraine: Here's how you can help

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As a humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ukraine, U.N. Relief Chief Martin Griffiths estimated that more than $1 billion will be needed in aid -- including "food, shelter, health care, water, sanitation and protection" -- over the next three months.

In Philadelphia, the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee has been busy collecting items for those in need.

"It's going to get into a crisis mode," said Motrja Watters of the organization.

On Monday night, Watters took Action News inside their building where boxes and boxes of items have been collected.

They're in need of everyday items to medical supplies.

"We need diapers. We need briefs. We need hygiene products. Anything from bandages, needles and syringes," said Watters.

"It's going to Poland. It's going to clear Customs in Poland. And from Poland, it's going to go to Ukraine," said Watters.

They are planning to ship items out around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Below is a list of other organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine.

People in Need


People in Need is providing humanitarian aid to more than 200,000 people on the ground in Ukraine. The Czech organization will "provide mainly the most basic needs according to the currently developing situation ... [like] cash assistance, food aid [and] hygiene items" in its first phase of support, according to its website.

People in Need also pledged to support countries experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

WATCH: Ukrainians leave country as fighting breaks out with Russian forces
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of displaced Ukrainian citizens have escaped to Poland and other parts of Europe since Russian military forces invaded the country.



Red Cross


The International Committee of the Red Cross has had a presence in eastern Ukraine for years to deliver assistance to those affected by the Russian conflict following the annexation of Crimea, according to its website.
The organization is "vowing continued support for the at-risk families in the region" amid growing concerns over displacement, mass casualty and destruction.

The American Red Cross, in particular, is "sending 30 trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of U.S. military members."

Ukrainian National Women's League of America


Sofika Zielyk, a member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, said the organization is in "full crisis mode" to respond to the invasion.

"This is a war that everybody has to look at and try to help," she told ABC News.

MORE: Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history
EMBED More News Videos

Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Experts say Vladimir Putin's reason to invade Ukraine is simple and steeped in history.



Donations so far have benefited hospitals in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Luhansk, the organization posted on its Facebook page.

UNICEF


UNICEF is working to assist children and families in Ukraine by making sure their critical needs are met, like access to safe water, health care, education and protection, according to its website.

The organization already has 10 child protection case management mobile teams stationed in the country's east to provide "psychosocial care to children traumatized by the chronic insecurity" of the conflict with Russia.

AIRBNB


Airbnb.org and Airbnb are today announcing that Airbnb.org will offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

UNITED HELP UKRAINE



United Help Ukraine (UHU) is working to provide individual first aid kits (containing blood-stopping bandages and tourniquets) and other emergency medical supplies to the front lines.

In addition, UHU is also cooperating with other emergency response organizations to prepare humanitarian aid for civilians that might be directly affected if Russian forces attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiarussiaukraineu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
Our America: Health Equity & COVID | Watch now
Mayor of NJ town suddenly passes away at age 69
Hundreds attend 'Stand for Ukraine' rally at Independence Mall
TOP STORIES
Boy, 4, dies after shooting in Coatesville
Police: Woman grazed by stray bullet while driving in Philly
'It is so scary': NJ family speaks with loved ones hiding in Ukraine
Mother outraged after shootout with daughter's ex-boyfriend
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
Masks now optional in suburban Philly archdiocesan schools
Police identify burned remains found in Fairmount Park
Show More
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as front-runners to bring on D...
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
DoorDash driver sprayed Wawa manager with mace: Police
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Local Russian, Ukrainian immigrants struggle to understand war
More TOP STORIES News