Philadelphia organization aiding Ukraine: Here's how you can help

EMBED >More News Videos Thousands of displaced Ukrainian citizens have escaped to Poland and other parts of Europe since Russian military forces invaded the country.

EMBED >More News Videos Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Experts say Vladimir Putin's reason to invade Ukraine is simple and steeped in history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As a humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ukraine, U.N. Relief Chief Martin Griffiths estimated that more than $1 billion will be needed in aid -- including "food, shelter, health care, water, sanitation and protection" -- over the next three months.In Philadelphia, the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee has been busy collecting items for those in need."It's going to get into a crisis mode," said Motrja Watters of the organization.On Monday night, Watters took Action News inside their building where boxes and boxes of items have been collected.They're in need of everyday items to medical supplies."We need diapers. We need briefs. We need hygiene products. Anything from bandages, needles and syringes," said Watters."It's going to Poland. It's going to clear Customs in Poland. And from Poland, it's going to go to Ukraine," said Watters.They are planning to ship items out around 1 p.m. Wednesday.Below is a list of other organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine.People in Need is providing humanitarian aid to more than 200,000 people on the ground in Ukraine. The Czech organization will "provide mainly the most basic needs according to the currently developing situation ... [like] cash assistance, food aid [and] hygiene items" in its first phase of support, according to its website.People in Need also pledged to support countries experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees.The International Committee of the Red Cross has had a presence in eastern Ukraine for years to deliver assistance to those affected by the Russian conflict following the annexation of Crimea, according to its website.The organization is "vowing continued support for the at-risk families in the region" amid growing concerns over displacement, mass casualty and destruction.The American Red Cross, in particular, is "sending 30 trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of U.S. military members."Sofika Zielyk, a member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, said the organization is in "full crisis mode" to respond to the invasion."This is a war that everybody has to look at and try to help," she told ABC News.Donations so far have benefited hospitals in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Luhansk, the organization posted on its Facebook page UNICEF is working to assist children and families in Ukraine by making sure their critical needs are met, like access to safe water, health care, education and protection, according to its website.The organization already has 10 child protection case management mobile teams stationed in the country's east to provide "psychosocial care to children traumatized by the chronic insecurity" of the conflict with Russia.Airbnb.org and Airbnb are today announcing that Airbnb.org will offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.United Help Ukraine (UHU) is working to provide individual first aid kits (containing blood-stopping bandages and tourniquets) and other emergency medical supplies to the front lines.In addition, UHU is also cooperating with other emergency response organizations to prepare humanitarian aid for civilians that might be directly affected if Russian forces attack.