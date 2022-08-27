WATCH LIVE

Game canceled after fight leads to chaos at Upper Darby, Bonner & Prendie football game

Police a "physical fight" led to chaos at the game between Upper Darby High School and Bonner & Prendie High School.

By6abc Digital Staff and Annie McCormick via WPVI logo
7 minutes ago
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County high school football game was canceled Friday night after a fight and false reports of a shooting led to chaos, according to Upper Darby police.

According to the department's Twitter account, the reports of a shooting are false.

Police a "physical fight" led to the chaos at the game between Upper Darby High School and Bonner & Prendie High School.

The game was canceled and police cleared the area.

Video from the scene showed students running across the field.

Officials said the student athletes were transported from the location and are safe.

By 9:30 p.m., police said the area was clear.

