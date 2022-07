Police say a man in his 30s was on his motorcycle when another vehicle hit him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road.

Police say a man in his 30s was on his motorcycle when another vehicle hit him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle drove off. There is currently no description of the vehicle.

MORE TOP STORIES: