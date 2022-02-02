robbery

Armed suspects wanted for robbing 2 Wawa stores in Upper Darby

The most recent incident happened at the Wawa located on West Chester Pike around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Action News at 11pm - February 1, 2022

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby Township are asking for the public's help in identifying multiple suspects wanted for robbing two Wawa stores in the past week.

Two men entered the store, demanded cash while stating they had weapons, police said.

On Saturday morning, a similar incident happened at the Wawa located on State Road.



Police say two men enter the store armed with handguns around 4:48 a.m. and demanded cash.

No injuries were reported in both incidents, but police say they are still searching for the suspects involved.

"We are asking for any information on the identities of these males. The one male is wearing a distinctive Hilfiger jacket," said police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-734-7693.

