Armed suspects wanted for robbing 2 Wawa stores in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County are asking for the public's help in identifying multiple suspects wanted for robbing two Wawa stores in the past week.The most recent incident happened at the Wawa located on West Chester Pike around 5 a.m. Tuesday.Two men entered the store, demanded cash while stating they had weapons, police said.On Saturday morning, a similar incident happened at the Wawa located on State Road.Police say two men enter the store armed with handguns around 4:48 a.m. and demanded cash."We consider them armed and dangerous. The first incident the gun was displayed. The second incident it was implied, so we know that they are armed," said Upper Darby Police, Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.Action News obtained surveillance footage of the robbery on West Chester Pike."The male in a blue Hilfiger jacket walks up to the employee behind the register and engages in wanting to buy cigarettes while the second male in the black hooded sweatshirt tells the employee to 'give me all the cash,'" said Bernhardt.According to police, the employee hands over roughly $500 in cash to the suspects and a box of Newport cigarettes valued at roughly $3,000.In both incidents, police say the suspects were in and out within a minute. Customers didn't even know what was going on."There were people inside the store. It was very nonchalant. In and out in less than a minute, and no one was aware what was going on," explained Bernhardt.No injuries were reported in both incidents, but police are ramping up patrols near the Wawa stores.People Action News spoke with say they feel safe."The neighborhood is good. There's pretty much always heavy foot traffic so for that to get robbed it's crazy," said Ron Slaughter.But they weren't surprised when they heard what happened."To me, it's not surprising, not shocking. It's just what this world has turned into," said Lisa Kelly who's lived in Upper Darby for 20 years.Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 610-734-7693.