Upper Darby Police arrested a Vermont man wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault following a pursuit and subsequent crash.The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Sunday in Morton.The driver, Everett Simpson, 41, was wanted in Vermont in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault.Police were in pursuit of Simpson when he lost control of the car and crashed into a pole and ended up in the front yard of a home on the unit block of Providence Road.Law enforcement officials in Vermont advised people to use extreme caution and not approach Simpson, saying he was "extremely dangerous."Police said the incident began at about 1 p.m. Saturday, outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire when a man later identified as Simpson forced a woman and her child into their car and drove to Vermont.Simpson allegedly forced the woman to rent a room at a local hotel, where he proceeded to sexually assault the victim.Police said the victim is a stranger who was targeted at random. Police said when Simpson left the hotel room, the victim and child were able to reach safety and contact authorities.According to investigators, Simpson had stolen a car and escaped from a substance-abuse rehabilitation facility in eastern Vermont three days earlier.------