Upper Darby officers help deliver baby on side of road

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby police helped make a special delivery on Tuesday.

Baby William Orlando came into the world on the side of the road with the help of two of Upper Darby's finest.

Officers Matthew Rugh and Dave Cullen helped mom safely deliver baby William on West Chester Pike.

Now they will forever be known as Uncle Matt and Uncle Dave.

Baby William and mom are both doing well.

Congratulations from all of us at Action News.
